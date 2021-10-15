PERRY, Mo. — A crowd gathered last Tuesday evening at The Junction Restaurant for the Perry Chamber of Commerce meeting as four new officers were officially sworn in by Ralls County Commissioner, Wiley Hibbard.
The new officers were voted in at the regular chamber meeting on September 14.
- Michele Kiel, President
- Kathleen Barnett, Vice President
- Kayla Stevener, Secretary
- Brooke Evans, Treasurer
President Michele Kiel said the group is excited to give the chamber a fresh start with the community after some years of decreased activity. The group had only a few long-standing members and no official officers until last week.
“In the past couple of years membership and participation has fallen. Meetings and events have also dropped off,” she said. “Local uptown businesses hadn’t renewed their membership the last few years.”
Kiel grew up in Perry, and after 17 years away she returned to the town two years ago. She recently began participating in the chamber meetings, and stepped up as president in hopes bring back the kind of activities she remembers as a child to the Perry Community. She is also ready to partner with area businesses.
“I am just excited to start working with the businesses in town and establishing those relationships between the businesses, the chamber, and the community members,” she said. “I look forward to all of us working as a team to support our town.”
With the increased number of community members and businesses owners who attended the swearing in ceremony, Kiel is optimistic that Perry is heading into a new horizon with the Chamber of Commerce.
“We had a good crowd show up, and the meeting was full of topics and holiday events that we are planning,” she said. “We had some good suggestions from folks.”
The group has already been planning holiday activities for the town, starting with Business Appreciation they hosted on October 1 where they gave ribbon cutting ceremonies and first dollars to both new and old businesses who were not previously recognized. They have also planned a full day of Halloween fun for their Perry Boo Bash on October 30.
On November 19 and 20 is the Perry Christmas Open House. Participating merchants will offer in-store discounts and have open houses and a variety of refreshments. On November 20 they will also host a Holiday Pop-up Market with area vendors on-site.
Kiel said the November events were made possible by a grant they recently received from the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments for a shop local campaign.
They are now also planning the Old Fashioned Christmas in Perry that will take place on December 11 with a lighted Christmas parade in the evening.
Glenna Johnson, a longtime member of the chamber, looks forward to the changes.
“I think we have a bright future because we have more involvement from the community and by the businesses,” she said. “I think it’s going to be good for Perry.”
