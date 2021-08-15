Perry sported a special decor Saturday evening with a variety of cars adorning the Bill Trower Memorial Park. Car lovers from around the area gathered to appreciate the classics and for some, to reminisce about days gone by.
After an evening of food, music and fun at the annual car show with near perfect weather, the show took to the streets where local residents sat in front of their houses to watch the cars roll by.
The brigade of new and old, hot rods and classics to modern day beauties rolled down Main street with bystanders pumping their fists to get a honk or calling out to their favorite cars from the side of the road.
Turning down Route J, the parade continued onto Ray Behrens campground where campers lined the road and families gathered to watch the cars drive by. Many of the cars threw out candy.
Sponsored by the Perry Lions Club, the car show was free and featured 50/50 door prizes, music, and food.