HANNIBAL — Missouri pediatricians teamed up Wednesday with Missouri Foundation for Health to launch a campaign that aims to protect kids from COVID-19 by increasing adult vaccinations throughout the state.
The physicians are raising awareness about the issue as pediatric COVID cases continue to surge throughout Missouri and much of the country. According to the CDC, unvaccinated adults and teens put children who are ineligible to receive the vaccine (those 12 and under) at a greater risk of contracting the virus.
A recent report from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows child cases in the U.S have “steadily increased” since the beginning of July. A total of 121,427 pediatric cases were reported the week of Aug. 12. In Missouri, children make up 11.5% of the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The report can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/vf8nzfa5.
According to the Ralls County Health Department, there were 26 active COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 26. The agency’s website reported 2 hospitalizations in the county and a positivity rate of 4.88% from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25. The CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data Tracker reported 27.2% of the county’s population as fully vaccinated.
According to the Monroe County County Health Department, there were 24 active COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 25. The agency’s website reported a positivity rate of 7.58% from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25. The CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data Tracker reported 42.2% of the county’s population as fully vaccinated.
The participating Missouri physicians represent various hospital systems and different regions of the state, but all agree the spike in pediatric COVID-19 cases is alarming and must be taken seriously as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
Dr. Pranav Parikh, chief medical officer for the Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, stressed the importance of making the decision about vaccines for eligible children..
“Hannibal Regional has robust pediatric outpatient services, and while we serve some pediatric inpatients, this specialized level of care often is sent to pediatric hospitals. The growing concern is the lack of beds available throughout the state and nation for pediatric specific beds. This fact is one of the many that parent should consider when making the decision to have their eligible children vaccinated. We have seen an increased number of cases of RSV and COVID-19 cases in kids,” he said.
“Unfortunately, children are getting sicker and sicker with the new COVID variant. Many children’s hospitals are running out of hospital beds to treat this vulnerable population. That is a scary place to be. No one worries about these statistics until it is their child or grandchild in need of a hospital bed and one is not available for them. Children under 12 years of age are currently unable to get the COVID vaccine. We know the best way to protect these kids is to surround them with vaccinated adults,” said Dr. Cassidy Leonard-Scott, pediatrician at the Hannibal Regional Medical Group.
Dr. Kayce Morton, a pediatrician at CoxHealth in Springfield, shared concerns about a limited number of beds in pediatric units while COVID cases for children continue to rise.
“There’s a general notion that kids don’t get sick, but it’s not true. We’ve seen an uptick in the number of pediatric COVID patients with serious illness. We have had limited to no COVID beds in our pediatric ICU which is very concerning. I don’t want to have to send our kids somewhere far away for their care,” Morton said.
COVID affects people of all ages differently, and children can become infected at any age. The immediate symptoms vary in severity from person to person, and some people don’t fully recover.
“The youngest patient I’ve diagnosed is nine weeks old. It was a daycare exposure and it just broke my heart. I have other patients who are now former student athletes because they’re now unable to walk up the stairs or from the living room to the kitchen without getting short of breath. Some adults and children get COVID and they do just fine but some don’t fully recover. You never know how COVID will affect you and your children, so it’s best to get vaccinated and not take that chance,” said Dr. Claudia Preuschoff, a pediatrician in Poplar Bluff, Mo., affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
From Kansas City to St. Louis, to rural parts of the state, growing cases of kids with COVID-19 and other viruses are putting a strain on hospitals statewide. While the rise in child cases has made some parents who have not made the choice to get vaccines now more open, others are still holding out. MFH hopes local pediatricians can encourage parents who are on the fence about the decision to consider the risk to children and what is needed to keep them out of the ICU.
“We understand that Missourians want to make their own choices, and we hope that in making those choices, they learn the facts and consider those who oftentimes can’t make the choice for themselves — our children,” said Dr. Dwayne Proctor, MFH president and CEO. “We could be entering the most dangerous point of the pandemic for our children, and as the school year begins, we have to have a conversation about how to best protect them from serious illness. We know parents trust pediatricians to give them accurate information. This phase of the campaign, #KidDocsFightCovid, will encourage adults to contact trusted physicians and get their COVID questions answered.”
As part of the campaign the pediatricians will be sharing their personal advice and stories on social media using the hashtag #KidDocsFightCovid, as well as through radio and other media outlets. More information about COVID vaccines and where to access them in the state is available by visiting mostopscovid.com.