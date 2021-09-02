STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, crews will begin a pavement improvement project covering nearly seven miles on U.S. Route 36 in Shelby and Marion counties Monday, Sept. 13, located 1.7 miles west of Route Z near Hunnewell, Mo. to 0.7 miles west of Business Route 36 west junction at Monroe City, Mo.
Crews will be actively working on full-depth pavement repairs at various locations within a three-mile stretch at a time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone while the work is completed. In addition to signs, message boards and arrow panels, temporary rumble strips will be utilized in alerting travelers to the upcoming work zone.
“There is the possibility for various crossovers to be temporarily closed while repairs are completed in those areas,” said MoDOT Area Engineer Brian Untiedt. “Additionally, motorists can expect the potential for overnight lane closures if needed to allow for the curing of concrete repairs.”
Emery Sapp and Sons, of Columbia, Missouri, was awarded the project in the amount of $253,521. Work is scheduled to be completed by early October.
MoDOT reminds motorists to use caution when traveling through the area and obey all work zone signs and personnel. It is very important to eliminate distractions while driving.
More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).