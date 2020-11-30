MENDON, Ill. Patricia K. Woodworth Nov 30, 2020 23 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Patricia K. Woodworth, 72, of Mendon died Nov. 28, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags O'donnell-cookson Life Celebration Home Patricia K. Woodworth Blessing Hospital Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Victor "LeRoy" Vance Northeast Missouri at 'extreme risk' for virus spread Tom M. Morris Grace Forshee Dale E. Barnett Sr. Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView