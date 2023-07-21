Park Band concludes season with Nauvoo Bagpipers

QUINCY, Ill. — The 75th Anniversary season of the Quincy Park Band will come to a conclusion with Sunday's evening performance.
Pam Potter and John Hume will lead the season-closing concert with the Park Band being joined by the Nauvoo Bagpipers for some selections.
The program will open with rousing music from the circus by composer Karl King, including the most famous of all circus marches "Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite." King was 22 and had just been accepted as a new euphonium player for the Barnum and Bailey’s Circus Band when he wrote the march for Ned Brill, conductor of the band.
"The Big Cage,” and “The Walking Frog,” both from King, will also be performed. “The Walking Frog” is a ragtime two-step style march that he wrote to accompany the clown act of Baker and Dazell who would walk around the circus performance area dressed as two enormous frogs.
The program will continue with "Fanfare and Flourishes for a Festive Occasion" by composer James Curnow, commissioned for the 1991 European Brass Band Championships. The "Blue Ridge Reel" is in the style of an Irish reel, reflecting influences of bluegrass and New Orleans style. "Big Band Bash," and selections from the Broadway Musical “Show Boat,” including “Why Do I Love You," "Make Believe," and "Ol’ Man River" will help round out the concert.
Among other numbers, the Quincy Park Band is again proud to welcome the popular Nauvoo Bagpipers. They have appeared with the Park Band annually since 2011 and will perform selections with the band including the often requested “Highland Cathedral” and “Amazing Grace."
Continuing a 75-year-tradition started by Park Band founder Carl Landrum, the Park Band’s portion of the evening will conclude with a march by John Philip Sousa. From the first days of the band, each concert traditionally has ended with a Sousa march.
The 2023 season will conclude with "George Washington Bicentennial March." In 1930, a special commission was formed in Washington D.C. to coordinate the upcoming 1932 national celebration of the two-hundredth anniversary of George Washington’s birth. John Philip Sousa was engaged to compose a special march for the occasion, resulting in the "Bicentennial March."
Following the regular Park Band concert, the Nauvoo Bagpipers will continue to perform for the public before the curtain comes down on the 75th Anniversary season. The next performance by the Park Band will be the annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17.
As with all Park Band concerts, Sunday's performance is free and open to the public. The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Madison Park.
