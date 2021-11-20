Two Paris R2 public school teachers recently received grants to support innovative improvements in their classrooms.
The Paris Public Education Foundation (PPEF) awarded $300 to Sara Watson to purchase challenging reading materials to encourage critical thinking in her high school world literature class.
PPEF also awarded a $167 grant to Vanessa Forrest, junior high school STEAM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Arts and Math) teacher, for the purchase of K’NEX electric motors and rechargeable batteries to encourage advanced engineering and building projects in her classroom
PPEF is a not-for-profit corporation comprised of former teachers and other community supporters who want to see the Paris school system succeed. It is a teacher-focused. Its mission is to support school improvement, to promote excellence through creative teaching, and to foster a supportive community-school relationship by providing grants, recognizing outstanding teachers, and obtaining other needed resources. It is supported only through gifts and donations. Since its inception 27 years ago, it has funded hundreds of grants and provided a wide variety of resources and services.
To learn more about the PPEF, contact president Mike Wilson at 660-327-4479 or school superintendent Aaron Vitt at 660-289-0966.
