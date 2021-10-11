Wednesday, October 20
Breaded Pork Chop
Fried potato with onions
Lima beans
cottage cheese with peaches
whole grain bread
Thursday, October 21
Turkey
Mashed Potatoes with Gravy
Corn
Caramel Pear Pudding
Whole Grain Bread
Friday, October 22
Fried Chicken
Augratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Dafodill Cake
Biscuit
Monday, October 25
Polish Sausage with Saurkrat
Mac N Cheese
Brussel Sprouts
Hummingbird Cake
Whole Grain Bread
Tuesday, October 26
Tomato Soup
Grilled cheese
Garden Salad
Ambrosia Salad
