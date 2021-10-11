Wednesday, October 20

Breaded Pork Chop

Fried potato with onions

Lima beans

cottage cheese with peaches

whole grain bread

Thursday, October 21

Turkey

Mashed Potatoes with Gravy

Corn

Caramel Pear Pudding

Whole Grain Bread

Friday, October 22

Fried Chicken

Augratin Potatoes

Green Beans

Dafodill Cake

Biscuit

Monday, October 25

Polish Sausage with Saurkrat

Mac N Cheese

Brussel Sprouts

Hummingbird Cake

Whole Grain Bread

Tuesday, October 26

Tomato Soup

Grilled cheese

Garden Salad

Ambrosia Salad

