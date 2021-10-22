Wednesday, October 27

Chicken Dumplings

Mashed potatoes with gravy

Brussels Sprouts

Hummingbird Cake

Whole Grain Bread

Thursday, October 28

Turkey

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

Buttered Broccoli

Banana Split Cake

Whole Grain Bread

Friday, October 29

Fried Chicken

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

Creamed Peas

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Biscuit

Monday, November 1

BBQ Riblette on bun

Mac n Cheese

Cowboy Salad

Jello w/fruit

Tuesday, November 2

Cream of Potato Soup

Ham Sandwich

Green Salad

Angel Peach Dessert

