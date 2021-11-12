Wednesday November 17
Breaded pork chop
Fried pot w/ onions
lima beans
cottage cheese w/ peach
whole grain bread
Thursday November 18
Thanksgiving meal
Turkey mash pot/gravy
green bean casserole
broccoli salad
Pumpkin bar
Hot roll
Friday November 19
Fried Chicken
Augratin potatoes
Green beans
Daffodil cake
Biscuit
Monday November 23
Polish Sausage w srkrt
Mac n Cheese
Brussel Sprouts
Lime jello w/ pear
whole grain bread
Tuesday November 24
Tomato Soup
Grilled Cheese sand
Garden Salad
Ambrosia salad
