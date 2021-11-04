Wednesday, November 10

Shrimp

Baked Potatoes 

Cream Corn

Mock pecan pie

Cornbread

Thursday, November 11

Roast Beef

Mashed Pot w/ Gravy

Buttered broccoli

Peach Cobbler

Whole Grain Bread

Friday, November 12

Fried Chicken

Mashed Pot w/ Gravy

Cabbage

Mad. Orange Salad

Biscuit

Monday, November 15

Spaghetti

Salad

Garlic Bread

Banana Cake

Tuesday, November 16

Veggie Beef Soup

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Texas Sheet Cake

