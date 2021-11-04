Wednesday, November 10
Shrimp
Baked Potatoes
Cream Corn
Mock pecan pie
Cornbread
Thursday, November 11
Roast Beef
Mashed Pot w/ Gravy
Buttered broccoli
Peach Cobbler
Whole Grain Bread
Friday, November 12
Fried Chicken
Mashed Pot w/ Gravy
Cabbage
Mad. Orange Salad
Biscuit
Monday, November 15
Spaghetti
Salad
Garlic Bread
Banana Cake
Tuesday, November 16
Veggie Beef Soup
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Texas Sheet Cake
