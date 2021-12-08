Wednesday, Dec. 15
Breaded pork chop
fried potato w/ onions
lima beans
cottage cheese w/ peaches
Thursday, Dec. 16
Annual Christmas Dinner
Turkey
Mashed potatoes w/ gravy
Noodles
Green bean casserole
seven layer salald
hot roll
mock pecan pie
Friday, Dec. 17
Fried Chicken
Mashed pot w/ gravy
Cabbage
Brownies
Biscuit
Monday, Dec. 20
Polish Sausage w/ kraut
mac 'n cheese
Brussels sprouts
Jell-O w/ fruit
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Tomato Soup
grilled cheese sandwich
garden salad
ambrosia salad
