Wednesday, Dec. 15

Breaded pork chop

fried potato w/ onions

lima beans

cottage cheese w/ peaches

Thursday, Dec. 16

Annual Christmas Dinner

Turkey

Mashed potatoes w/ gravy

Noodles

Green bean casserole

seven layer salald

hot roll

mock pecan pie

Friday, Dec. 17

Fried Chicken

Mashed pot w/ gravy

Cabbage

Brownies

Biscuit

Monday, Dec. 20

Polish Sausage w/ kraut

mac 'n cheese

Brussels sprouts

Jell-O w/ fruit

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Tomato Soup

grilled cheese sandwich

garden salad

ambrosia salad

