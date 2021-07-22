Paris Senior Center welcomes new administrator

Paris, Mo — Devyn Timbrook, of Hunnewell, was officially welcomed as the new administrator for the Paris Senior Center on Wednesday in a meet and luncheon. Timbrook was announced as the new administrator by the board of directors on June 28.
Timbrook’s passion for meeting local needs runs deep. She also runs the food pantry and manages senior housing in Monroe City, and the Paris Senior Center is another way she can reach out. She hopes to use this opportunity to offer a spectrum of help to the seniors.
“I would like to get more seniors and more community members in here. I would also like to be able to help them with more programs than just food,” Timbrook said. “We would really like to build our Meals on Wheels base as well.”
Meals on Wheels is a service provided through the senior center, and that’s just one of many things Timbrook hopes to expand on. She wants the doors to be open to the entire community.
“I want this to be community based. Maybe a kindergarten class wants to do a Christmas program. Something like that where they can come in and put on a five or ten minute show. Or if 4-H wanted to come in and serve one day and do the drinks.” she said. “These guys love kids and I think that would be a very good thing for them to interact with some kids.
Above all else, the purpose of the senior center is to make sure that the seniors are cared for, and Timbrook said it is a mission shared by all those involved in keeping it going. From the board members and the volunteers to the hands who prepare the food, it’s about feeding and caring for the people who come in the door.
Almost all of the food served at the senior center is made from scratch by the head cook and two other cooks who work in the kitchen. Potato peelers come in and peel almost a hundred and fifty pounds of potatoes each week in order to make mashed potatoes from scratch. Timbrook said everything they can make homemade, they do.
She hopes that everyone will come in and experience everything the senior center has to offer.
The senior center is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 - 12:30. For more information about the senior center or serving contact Devyn Timbrook at 660-327-5824.