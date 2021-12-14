Wednesday, Dec. 22 

Chicken & Dumplings

Mash pot w/ gravy

Broccoli w/ cheese

Hummingbird Cake

Whole grain bread

Thursday, Dec. 23

Meat Loaf

Mashed pot w/ gravy

Green beans

apple crisp

whole grain bread

Friday, Dec. 24

CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 27

BBQ riblette on bun

mac n cheese

cowboy salad

strawberry jello w/ ban

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Cream of potato soup

ham sandwich

green salad

angel peach dessert

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.