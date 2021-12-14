Wednesday, Dec. 22
Chicken & Dumplings
Mash pot w/ gravy
Broccoli w/ cheese
Hummingbird Cake
Whole grain bread
Thursday, Dec. 23
Meat Loaf
Mashed pot w/ gravy
Green beans
apple crisp
whole grain bread
Friday, Dec. 24
CLOSED
Monday, Dec. 27
BBQ riblette on bun
mac n cheese
cowboy salad
strawberry jello w/ ban
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Cream of potato soup
ham sandwich
green salad
angel peach dessert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.