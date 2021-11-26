Wednesday, Dec. 1
Pork Burger w/ Bun
Roasted Red potato
Slaw
Grape Salad
Thursday, Dec. 2
Ham
Hashbrown Casserole
Corn Casserole
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
hot roll
Friday, Dec. 3
Fried Chicken
Mashed potato w/ gravy
creamed peas
choc pudding dark
biscuit
Monday, Dec. 6
Fried Catfish
Potato Wedges
Slaw
Louisiana Fruit Salad
Tuesday, Dec. 7
Chili
Layered Lettuce
Corn Bread
Peaches
