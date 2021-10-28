Wednesday, November 3

Pork burger w/ bun

Roasted red potatoes

slaw

Grape salad

*Open for drive-thru only

Thursday, November 4

HAM

hasbrown casserole

Corn Casserole

pineapple upside down

*Open for drive-thru only

Friday, November 5

CLOSED

Monday, November 8

Fried catfish

Potato Wedges

slaw

Louisiana fruit salad

Tuesday, November 9

Chili

Layered salad

Corn bread

Peaches

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.