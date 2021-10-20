PARIS, Mo. -- The Paris School Board board approved the Test to Stay in School protocols on October 18, which has already been approved by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Mitigation strategies employed by the school reopening plan have assisted in keeping students healthy. Students who are required to quarantine and are not household close contacts can take a series of COVID tests in order to attend school.
This will allow healthy, quarantined students to attend school if they test negative and wear a mask per the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, giving students and parents an option in attending school.
The board also reviewed and approved amendments to the School Reopening Plan. Based on feedback from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the School Reopening Plan clarified contact tracing protocols, hygiene instruction, and respiratory etiquette.
The school district will continue to work in coordination with the Monroe County Health Department in performing the necessary contact tracing at school. Proper respiratory etiquette techniques will be taught (covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing, coughing and sneezing into your elbow).
Also discussed at the meeting:
Holly Pashia provided the board of education with an overview of the services provided by the special education program.
Brooke Ludwig provided the board of education with information on the district’s technology upgrades and library services.
In the Superintendent’s report, the board was notified that Mr. Josh Bondy has been selected as the Missouri Association of Rural Education TEACHER OF THE YEAR. Mr. Bondy is very deserving of this honor. The lessons imparted to his students extend far beyond the classroom and make a significant impact on the community. A facilities work session was planned for November 3.
Mr. Willingham and Ms. Reid reported on activities and data from the high school, junior high, and elementary school. Student achievement and attendance was highlighted.
The next school board meeting is Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:00 P.M.
