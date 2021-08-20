Paris Rotary Club Purchases 103 books thru Changemaker Grant

The Paris Rotary Club of District 6060 applied for, and was awarded a $1,000 grant to complete a Community Service Project during the summer of 2021.
The proposed Community Service Project was to purchase newly released early biographies for children. With the grant, the club purchased 103 books which will be available through the Little Dixie Regional Library in Paris. Books such as Hello Neighbor which features the story of the beloved children's show Mr. Rogers, and The Most Clever Girl which features the biography of author, Jane Austen, were chosen in hopes to inspire kids through others' stories.
"We worked with our Rotary secretary, Rachael Grimes, who is also the Director of the Little Dixie Regional Libraries, to choose the books that will provide inspiration, stories of success, struggles, and compassion to our youth," said Brandon Graupman, President of the Paris Rotary Club.
Rotary’s mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.