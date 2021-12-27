During their regular monthly meeting on Dec. 15, the Paris R-II Board of Education reviewed and approved amendments to the School Reopening Plan.
Per the Attorney General’s enforcement of a Cole County court case, the Monroe County Health Department will no longer be able to provide the school district with any information regarding active COVID-19 cases or close contacts unless the infected person is a student or staff member.
The amended portion of the School Reopening Plan removes the part indicating the school district will continue to work in coordination with the Monroe County Health Department in performing the necessary contact tracing at school as that information is no longer allowed to be shared by the Monroe County Health Department.
Other business items discussed:
- The Paris R-II School Board approved the issuance of bids for fuel. The Board of Education continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation carefully. Student and staff impact data was presented.
- The board reviewed the Food Services report prepared by Rita Herron from OPAA. At this time all students are eligible for free lunch as a result of COVID-19 relief programs through the USDA. Rita Herron also presented on the Mo Beef program. The Paris R-II School District contracts food services with OPAA. The Paris R-II School District, the Paris FFA, OPAA, the Missouri Beef Council, and local farmers have partnered together to provide fresh, local beef for our students. This program benefits all and is very important at this time due to supply chain issues.
- In the superintendent’s report, Dr. Vitt reported on board filing dates and gave an update on the Lewis and Clark Conference by-law review process. The first day to file a Declaration of Candidacy for the Board Member position was Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:00 A.M. Filing will remain open through Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. The Paris R-II business office will be closed for Christmas break from December 23, 2021 through January 2, 2022. Anyone qualified to file for the position, shall file during regular business hours, excluding holidays at administration building. During the holiday, anyone qualified for the position shall file at the Monroe County Clerk’s office. The member schools of the Lewis and Clark Conference had the constitution and by-laws reviewed by the legal firm of Mickes and Associates. The next step is for the conference schools to collaborate on the feedback given. There were no contradictions between the constitution and the by-laws.
- In the principals’ reports, Mr. Willingham and Ms. Reid reported on events taking place during the holiday season including concerts, programs, and classroom activities. The principals also presented student achievement data.
The next school board meeting is Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 6:30 PM.
