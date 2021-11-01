Paris FFA takes home the gold

INDIANAPOLIS — Paris FFA took home the gold at the FFA National Convention on Thursday when they were awarded the 2021 National Model of Excellence, thus naming them the top FFA chapter in the United States.
FFA students Kendall Mason, Katrina Thomas, and Carlee Long represented the Paris FFA Chapter in a fifteen minute presentation followed by an 8 minute Q&A with judges. The theme was “Member Highlight” and the girls chose members to spotlight who exemplified each of the contest categories, which were: Growing Leaders, Strengthening Agriculture, and Building Communities.
Long said that standing on stage waiting with all the other teams for the winner announcement was a bit nerve racking.
“All teams were lined up,” she said. “And when we stepped forward, the finalist plaque hit the ground and broke.”
Thankfully, they have now received another plaque naming the Paris FFA Chapter as first place out of all 8,612 FFA chapters in the United States. Mason believes that the group’s work during the pandemic helped them stand out.
“We wanted to show what we did during the pandemic and that we didn’t stop,” she said. “The main thing that made us win is how engaged we were with our members and in our communities while we couldn’t be around each other. It set us apart in the event.”
Thomas said that it all started when their FFA Leader Josh Bondy approached her at the Missouri State Fair about participating in the contest, and when school started they got together a script and began practicing.
Bondy, who just weeks ago won the 2021 Outstanding Rural Teacher award, said that the teacher of the year was exciting, but this one was for the kids and that makes it so much better.
“It’s all about the kids. This is why we do the late nights and the early mornings,” he said.“To walk off that stage as the number one chapter in the United States was amazing.”
Upon their return last Saturday, the group was welcomed home by the Paris community with a parade in their honor.
The Paris FFA listed the follow honors on their Facebook page along with a few other notes about the trip:
- Model Of Excellence National Winner
- 3rd Place Poultry Team
- National Finalist Growing Leaders
- Ethan Chapman - National Proficiency Finalist
- National Finals - Ag Issues
- 11 Gold Individuals 🔶
- Chris 3rd, Laken 7th, Charlie 8th, Syd Gold
- 10 FFA members winning $$ Awards (~$4,000)
- 4 American Degrees
- 17 Members Competing at Nationals
- 29 Members at Nationals
- 2 Blessed but tired Advisors
- 1 Shattered Trophy
