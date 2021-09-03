Paris FFA had a busy summer, to kick off the season the members came together to help cook and serve at the annual Paris FFA tractor pull.
This provided the members with experience in serving the community. The next major event was the FFA Fun Night and it took place at the Key West Campground where members kicked off the summer with grilled hot dogs and many games of volleyball. This event was a great way for incoming freshmen to get a taste of the year to come.
Paris FFA members also volunteered their time to help the Old Threshers Committee move heavy antique equipment out to display along with setting up tents. These members worked hard to help make sure this event was a success. Once the Old Threshers events were completed, some of these same members returned to help place all of the equipment back in its proper place until ready for next year.