Area IV Leadership Conference
Eight members of the Paris FFA Chapter attended the 2021 Area IV Leadership Conference hosted by the Area IV Officers in early September. Members attended workshop sessions on goal setting, SAE development, and leadership. Workshop presenters included National FFA President Doster Harper, State Officers Chris Ebbesmeyer and Grant Norfleet, and Area Vice President Carlee Long.
National Officer Visit
Members of the Paris FFA and the Paris Jr High had the opportunity to listen to National FFA President Doster Harper from Georgia. During the hour-long assembly, he challenged the students to overcome barriers in communication, set goals in FFA and in school, and leave better than they started that day. After the assembly, Doster took some time to visit with students before he moved on to the next school.
Paris FFA Trap Success
Thirty-six members of the Paris High School and Junior High Make up the Paris FFA Trap team this year. We have had a very successful season, shooting each Saturday from late August to Mid-October. We will finish our season with Districts at Bosco’s in Lancaster and the State Trap Shoot in Linn Creek.
Season Highlights Include:
Area IV - 1st Place
Gage Benskin 2nd High Individual (48/50)
Dawson Bross 3rd High (47/50)
Mexico Trap Shoot - 1st Place
Mexico Trap Shoot - 1st Place Jr High
Paris Trap Shoot - 2nd Place
Paris Trap Shoot - 2nd Place Jr. High
Payden Crain 2nd High Individual Jr High
Memphis Trap Shoot - 2nd Place
Madison Trap Shoot - 2nd Place
Colton Kendrick - 1st High Individual
Adam Beabout Trap Shoot
September 18th the Paris FFA Trap Team Hosted the 7th Annual Adam Beabout Memorial Trap Shoot. The night included a single trap, Annie Oakley, a silent auction, and supper. A big thanks to Dale and Nancy Ragsdale for preparing and frying the fish. A second thanks to Ashley Kendrick and Kimberlee Schlabach for organizing and preparing the meal and silent auction.
Paint the Town Pink
On Sunday September 26th, Paris FFA members partnered with Monroe County Cancer Supporters to Paint the Town Pink. Members spread out through downtown and painted words of encouragement for cancer survivors and supporters on the windows of local businesses to help spread cancer awareness in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.