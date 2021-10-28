Ag issues
by Carlee Long
The Paris FFA Agriculture Issues Forum team had a once in a lifetime opportunity to present to the Missouri State Board of Education. The presentation is based on whether or not Consolidated Electric should provide broadband Internet.
The team was asked to present to the board, which is a very rare occasion. This opportunity was great preparation for the team as they head to compete at the National FFA Convention. There was a very positive reaction from the board as they enjoyed learning the information and seeing Missouri students present at such a high level.
Trap
by Baylee Wade
This year we had a successful year trapshooting. We placed in the top three at every shoot we participated in. Colton Poddany shot a 98/100, shooting the last 90 straight and placing 3rd high individual. The team placed 3rd overall at the district shoot held at Schuyler County.
We also attended the State shoot at Linn Creek and took 26 kids. The A team was fortunate enough to place 2nd. We have enjoyed this trap season and all the success it has brought us. We could not thank everyone enough who has helped with the gun club or took us to shoots, or even just came and supported us through the year.
Halloween walk
by Morghan Crane
The Paris FFA chapter decorated 3 trailers for the Trailer Treat Halloween Walk at Key West Campground in Florida, Missouri on Friday the 22nd and Saturday the 23rd. The 3 trailers were made up of seniors and juniors, sophomores and freshmen, as well as the junior high FFA members. There were around 25 members handing out candy and punch made by a member's grandma. All members had fun and enjoyed seeing everyones costumes, and a few even dressed up too!
Movie Night
by Maggie Cummins
Paris FFA hosted their member Movie Night on October 6th. Popcorn and drinks were provided as the movie "Talladega Nights" was played. Because of the weather, chairs and the movie were moved into the Ag building shop. Roughly 43 members attended the movie.
Meeting
by Jr Officer Maura Crusha & Miranda Billings
We started off the meeting by doing opening ceremonies and then we played a “Get to Know Your Officers” Kahoot. We split the kids into teams and they had to guess which officers went with the fact on the screen. After the kahoot we had a dinner of burgers, hot dogs, chips, and lemonade.
After that, we split up the 7th and 8th graders into groups. One group played leadership games with Mr. Bondy and the other group decorated the trailer for the Key West Campground Halloween Walk. After about 30 minutes the groups switched.
They decided the theme for their trailer would be Hawaii.

