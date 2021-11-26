Growing Leaders Premier Activity National Finalist
At the 2021 National FFA Convention, the Paris FFA Chapter was recognized as a top 10 finalist in the Growing Leaders division of the National Chapter Application. Maggie Cummins and Miranda Billings created and presented an 8-minute presentation of the Flamingo Farming Activity that was held during the height of COVID 19. Flamingo Farming was a project developed to keep members in contact during quarantine times. Pink Yard Flamingos were moved from yard to yard by FFA members secretly. If flamingos didn’t move, the chapter officers and advisors would check in on the members to see how they were doing.
Ethan Chapman - Proficiency National Finalist
Ethan Chapman, a graduate member of the Paris FFA, was recognized as a National Finalist in the Service Learning Proficiency Award. Ethan organizes the Sarah Huber Catfish tournament, where he has raised over $10,000 in scholarships for Mizzou Fisheries and Wildlife Students. Congratulations Ethan on all your hard work and commitment to our community!
Poultry Team 3rd
The Paris FFA Poultry team finished 3rd at Nationals and included Chris Ebbesmeyer, Charlie Vitt, Laken Edwards, and Sydney Price. All four team members were recognized as gold individuals. Chris was 3rd overall, Laken was 7th, and Charlie was 8th. Charlie was also recognized as high individual in the nation for live birds (hens/broilers/hen reasons) with a score of 149/150. For placing in the top 5, the team earned an all-expenses-paid trip to Atlanta for the International Poultry and Processing Trade Show.
Ag Issues 5th
The Paris Ag Issues team advanced to the National Finals Stage at the 2021 National FFA Convention. Team members Gracie Hatton, Carlee Long, Kendall Mason, Makayla Hayes, Andi Holmes, Morghan Crain, and Emma Morgan prepared a 15 debate presentation over the lack of broadband internet connection in our rural community. The Paris team finished 5th, earning each of the girls a $300 scholarship.
Four Paris FFA Members Earn American FFA Degree
Erin Heinecke, Ryan Ragsdale, Justin Madison, and Molly McGee were awarded the highest degree an FFA member can obtain at the 2021 National FFA Convention, the American FFA Degree. Congratulations to these four members on five years of work and leadership in the FFA.
