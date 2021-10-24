PARIS, Mo — Josh Bondy, Agricultural Teacher at Paris High School was recently awarded the Outstanding Rural Teacher of 2021 from the Missouri Association of Rural Education (MAREC).
Bondy had no idea that he had been nominated for the honor. So, when Dr. Aaron Vitt, Superintendent of Paris RII Schools, looked at him from behind his desk and congratulated him on winning the teacher of the year award, Bondy said he never saw it coming.
“I mean, we talk all of the time, but this was a little different. He pulled me into his office and closed the door and told me to have a seat,” Body said. “I was like, ‘Oh no. What did I do?’”
What Bondy did, and continues to do daily, is teach with a commitment and passion that bubbles over into the lives of his family, his students and thus into the Paris community.
Vitt believes that Bondy embodies the characteristics of everything a rural teacher should be. “When I think of rural education, there are qualities and characteristics that are essential to rural America: a sense of community, teamwork, grit, caring, creativity, and resourcefulness.”
He is now in his 15th year at Paris High School and also serves as the local FFA Chapter Advisor and Trap Shooting Team Coach/Sponsor. To Bondy, his job isn’t a daily grind, it’s his way of life.
During his time at Paris High, Bondy married his wife Lauren, and in the nine years since, they have welcomed three daughters, 8-year old Adeline, 5-year old Harper, and 8-month old Blaire.
Bondy doesn’t keep his family and his work separate, instead he connects them in a way that builds lasting bonds with students and creates lasting memories for his family. Bondy said that the Paris Ag building is a second home to his kids and his students are a second family to them.
“One of the big problems, and especially in Ag education, is teacher burnout,” he said. “So, I am a huge proponent of incorporating your family into your program. We do have to spend time away from our family, and so I think this is evermore important to our kids.”
Bondy also believes his students get a more three dimensional view of him when they get to see him as both as both teacher and with his family.
“I don’t think school kids get to see teachers as real people,” he said. “I think that’s what makes me different, they get to see me as a real person. This is who I am.”
Because he allows students to see his heart and passion, Bondy doesn’t just go to work, he lives his work out daily through an out-of-the-box kind of teaching that brings creativity and community service together. He believes that daily investment in the program is what makes it stand out.
“If you have an animal then you have to feed and water it everyday, and that’s what I do with this program to keep it going,” he said. “To get a program to where this one is, you have to feed it every single day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, I still come in and water the students’ plants in the greenhouse.”
On a press release issued by MARE, parents weighed in with their appreciation of Bondy’s commitment to their kids and the program.
Parents, Jamie and Marie Ebbesmeyer wrote, "Henry Adams said, a teacher affects eternity: he can never tell where his influence stops. This statement is indicative of Mr. Josh Bondy. He is a win-win for our students, staff, district, and the entire Paris community."
From providing smoke detectors to area homes, donating student raised chickens to the Paris Senior Center, and gifting two nursing home employees with gift cards with funds raised from a student cooked breakfast, Bondy joins teaching with meeting area needs. As they reach out to people around them, students learn to invest in their communities.
Just as he teaches them to reach out to the community, he also teaches his students to reach out to each other. During the 2020 COVID shutdown, Bondy found a way to keep students in touch while he kept track of their mental health behind the scenes.
It was called Flamingo Farming.
Pink flamingos were placed in an FFA students yard, and after 48-hours, the student was then to plant the flamingos in another student’s yard. For students it was a fun way to keep in touch during the shutdown, but if the flamingos stayed in one yard for more than two days, FFA advisors checked on them.
To Bondy, that’s what it’s all about - student success. While he’s honored at his own win, what he really loves is watching his students win. On October 30, he and a group of students will attend nationals in Indianapolis with five competing projects.
“I think next week will be the biggest week of my teaching career,” he said. “Our kids have worked so hard and I am so anxious to get there.”
Bondy said a major component of success in the program comes from his teaching assistant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.