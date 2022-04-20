KAHOKA, Mo. — Palmyra won a golf triangular with Clark County and Highland at Twin Lakes Golf Course on Tuesday.
The Panthers had the low team score of 176 to capture the win. Clark County and Highland both had team scores of 209.
Panthers freshman Jonas Janes had a career-best score of 38 to lead the way for Palmyra. Senior Laydin Lochman had a score of 42.
Palmyra is scheduled to compete in the South Shelby varsity invitational on Thursday at 9 a.m. The Panthers will close out the week with a meet at Centralia on Friday, starting at 4 p.m.
