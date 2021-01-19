DEKALB, Ill. — Palmyra's Audrey Fohey was recently named to the Northern Illinois University fall 2020 Dean's List.
She graduated from Palmyra R-I High School, and is majoring in Nutrition, Dietetics and Wellness.
To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.