PALMYRA, Mo. – The Palmyra School District will soon see camera upgrades throughout the district.
On Tuesday evening, the Palmyra School Board approved the addition of 157 new cameras throughout the district. After Superintendent Jason Harper and District Technology Director Jeremy Worcester, reviewed and presented five bids with various solutions for camera upgrades, the chosen bid came from USA Wireless out of Quincy, Illinois for $255,161.48.
The camera system will include command centers in each of the building offices and cloud access as well. This will improve coverage at all three campuses and athletic facilities.
Cloud coverage, which stores footage online, will allow local law enforcement and other personnel access to the cameras in the case of an emergency.
The board also chose a recipient for the John T. Belccher scholarship winner, Jerogia O'Brien. O'Brien was chosen for the scholarship from three anonymous applications.
The Missouri School Board Association offers 17 regional $1,000 scholarships to honor John T. Belcher who developed multiple financing programs to help the educational opportunities for students around the state.
The board accepted also the resignation of Steven Jones from middle school football, and hired Mark Hoerr as middle school boys track coach. They also approved six additions to the substitute list.
Other items discussed at the Dec. 14 meeting include:
The board came to a consensus that each board member would prioritize the needs for district facilities to review at the January board meeting and discussed personnel and instructional needs of the district. Discussion included establishing goals based off the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) to make decisions regarding facilities, personnel and instruction.
The board approved the Safe Return to School Plan with no changes. The plan must be approved every six months for the school to remain eligible for ESSER funds. Mr. Harper had reached out to the Palmyra R-1 School Nurses and the Marion County Health Department for guidance on the plan.
The Board did a first reading on 14 policy revisions from the Missouri School Board Association. They will approve the policy changes at the January board meeting, and the policies will then be added to the board policy manual.
The Board approved updates to the district section 504 manual. The manual provides proper guidance and forms for district staff and families when a student goes through the 504 process.
The Board reviewed the facilities use policy to see if there were changes needed. The Board and Mr. Harper agreed it is important to let the community use the facilities. Mr. Harper is going to meet with the principals and secretaries to see how the process can be streamlined, and to determine if the pricing structure is fair.
The School District and the Jackson Park Golf Course have come to an agreement for use of the golf course by the Palmyra R-1 boys and girls golf teams. The boys’ team, who play in the spring, will pay $1,250 per year for use of the course, and the girls’ team, who play in the fall, will pay $750. The team members will be able to play throughout the entirety of their season. The teams will be expected to help participate in the course clean up days. Those days will fall on March 25 and October 28 in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.