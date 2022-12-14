PALMYRA, Mo. – The Palmyra School District will soon see camera upgrades throughout the district.

On Tuesday evening, the Palmyra School Board approved the addition of 157 new cameras throughout the district. After Superintendent Jason Harper and District Technology Director Jeremy Worcester, reviewed and presented five bids with various solutions for camera upgrades, the chosen bid came from USA Wireless out of Quincy, Illinois for $255,161.48.

