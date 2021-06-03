PALMYRA, Mo. — Palmyra city council members approved a new mission statement for the Flower City during the regular Thursday council meeting.
Mayor Rusty Adrian said he met recently with area city managers to discuss coming up with a mission statement for Palmyra. The statement is: "The City of Palmyra's mission is to provide the highest quality of professional services addressing the resident's needs, while promoting an enhanced quality of life for the citizens of Palmyra and surrounding community." It will be prominently displayed in City Hall, and discussions were made about revamping utility payment receipts to include the new mission statement.
In other business:
- Council member Brock Fahy reported about a recent meeting about the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on various parts of Marion County. He learned a lot, saying the negative aspects of start-up businesses struggling the most were included with positive topics such as Rep. Louis Riggs talking about forthcoming broadband expansion for rural Missourians.
- A list of streets for asphalt overlay work was approved by council members. Numerous streets were on the list based on priority, Fahy said.
- Adrian reported the 48-volt trigger system for the city's emergency warning sirens needed to be replaced. Board of Public Works Superintendent Brent Abell reported a bid from the Missouri Public Utilities Alliance for $29,000, which would replace the old hardwired system with a radio-frequency-triggered setup while retaining the current sirens and motors. Adrian said the city would apply for a grant for the repair through the Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments.