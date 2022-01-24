PALMYRA, Mo. — Children at Palmyra Christian Academy in Palmyra, Mo. kicked off National School Choice Week by wearing hats of their choice in the classroom on Monday.
The school will continue to celebrate with a full week of dress-up days in support of school choice through the national not-for-profit organization, National School Choice Week.
With more than 400 families and schools in Missouri recognizing the designated week (Jan. 23 — 29) through various types of events, the organization calls it the world’s largest celebration of education — and through it, the group hopes to empower parents to research schooling options.
“Parents all across this country want options for their children’s education. They are looking for new and different learning opportunities to meet their children’s’ needs, talents, challenges and interests,” said President of School Choice Week, Andrew Camponella on Monday in a broadcast kick-off for the week.
Amanda Crumrine, administrator of Palmyra Christian Academy, said that National School Choice week is not just about a certain type of schooling, but it’s about parents making the best educational choice for their child.
“National School Choice Week is an organization that works very hard to make people aware of the choices they have,” she said. “The organization is not political; it’s independent.”
Through the resources on their website, the National School Week program connects families to all of the options in their area including public school districts, private schools or homeschool coops nearby.
“School choice is so important because every child is unique, every child is different, and what might be a great school for a student down the block might not be a good fit for your child,” Caponella said.
School choice is something Crumrine is passionate about, and was exactly what she had in mind when the doors opened to students for the first time last August.
It was her desire to give local parents another choice in their schooling options because she knows children thrive in all kinds of different environments.
Crumrine said she also knows that her school might not be the right fit for everyone; someone who chooses PCA might have a child who thrives in a smaller class size and more intimate environment.
“We respect a parent’s choice. If they choose to send their child to our school then that’s great, but we also realize that our school is not the only choice,” she said. “We just want all schools to be on the same page about wanting what is best for the kids.”
With kindergarten round-up letters to go out soon, Crumrine said now is a perfect time to start researching educational options for your child.
“You don’t have to commit, but it doesn’t hurt just to see what your options are — even if you stay where you are,” she said. “If you’ve taken the time to do that and you feel confident in your choice, then that’ s going to go a long way.”
For more information about National School Choice Week or for more information on schooling options in your area, visit schoolchoiceweek.com.
