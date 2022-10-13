Out of Joint? Consider Yoga

Experience a basic yoga class, Saturday, Nov. 12, 10–11:15 a.m. at Twisted Juniper Yoga Studio, 112 N Main. Invite a friend to join you. This is a free class but a donation to the Douglass Food Pantry would be welcome.
Who knew that the human body has 360 joints, and not unlike the Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz, we need to lubricate them … or fossilize. We start life so nimbly, running, playing. Then comes the eventual reality of aging—we are forced to give up our marathon, we back off tennis, our hikes become shorter. Worse, we get injured.
Typically we are so focused on our muscles and strength building, we expect our 360 joints to just come along for the ride.
Yet, according to Emily Trevathan, owner of Twisted Juniper Yoga Studio, “Joints require flexibility but also strength to hold them in place.” It’s their mobility or lack thereof that bring about ease or disease in the body. The Tin Man needed oil; we need synovial fluid to keep our joints healthy. We oil our joints with yoga poses and postures that compress the joints or create circular movements in them. Our habitual daily lifestyle — crossing our legs one way; sleeping with our head tilted — create joint and muscle imbalance.
“In general,” Emily explains, “yoga brings an awareness to that asymmetry in the body. Then we can use postures to correct that, to bring balance.” Yoga focuses one’s attention on that precise issue. Emily walks her students through a one-legged standing “tree” pose, joint by joint:
“Stand with your feet hips width apart. Take your gaze to your feet. All 10 toes point straight ahead. Lift and wiggle your toes (30 joints). Lift the arches of your feet. Become aware of the ball of the big toe and the ball of the little toe. Notice the center of the heel on the earth. Begin to shift your weight to your right foot, your right leg, by kick-standing your left foot
If your right hip juts out to the side, pull the right thigh bone back into the center of the body bringing the right hip, knee, and ankle into one line (now, 6 more joints involved). Allow the left knee to rotate to the left, sliding the left heel up your right calf, allowing the foot and leg to press equally into one another…” The tailbone is tucked; the shoulders are softened; the shoulder, hip and ankle are all in one line; the head floats away from the shoulders … and you raise your arms like tree branches. Total number of joints? Around 59. In just one pose.
Emily teaches varying levels of yoga to everyone from high school football players to people in their nineties, folks who have experienced injuries to young women and men just drawn to a yoga practice. She focuses on joints, muscles, balance, endurance. A good place to start is the Body Care Basics class that meets Mondays and Thursdays at 9:00 AM. Students find not only renewed body symmetry but a sense of calmness. “More than body maintenance,” she smiles, “you take a pose like the tree and you feel grounded. You nourish your whole body, muscles and joints. You have a solid connection to the earth. There’s a sense of emotional stability.”
“From our roots,” she sums up the very heart of yoga practice, “we find our center.”
