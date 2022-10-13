Out of Joint? Consider Yoga

Experience a basic yoga class, Saturday, Nov. 12, 10–11:15 a.m. at Twisted Juniper Yoga Studio, 112 N Main. Invite a friend to join you. This is a free class but a donation to the Douglass Food Pantry would be welcome.

For more information, contact Emily: 573-719-8545, emily@twistedjuniper.com or visit www.twistedjuniper.com.

Who knew that the human body has 360 joints, and not unlike the Tin Man in the Wizard of Oz, we need to lubricate them … or fossilize. We start life so nimbly, running, playing. Then comes the eventual reality of aging—we are forced to give up our marathon, we back off tennis, our hikes become shorter. Worse, we get injured.

Typically we are so focused on our muscles and strength building, we expect our 360 joints to just come along for the ride.

