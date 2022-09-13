HANNIBAL — Options for Women will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 for their new Hannibal office.
The public is welcome and invited to attend to get a first-hand look at the new center, learn more about the services Options for Women provides and take part in the official ribbon cutting celebration. Ribbon cutting will be at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Options for Women is a Pregnancy Help Center that opened in Bowling Green in 2016, and plans to open in Hannibal before the end of September 2022. Services will include medical grade pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and life coaching, all confidential and at no charge.
Pregnancy, parenting, and life skills classes will also be offered free at the center and online, with incentives for participation. Options for Women also offers referrals for medical help and temporary housing for expectant mothers in need, prenatal vitamins, life coaching and support for those grieving an abortion or miscarriage, adoption referrals, information on abortion and abortion pill reversal, a mentoring program for young men and ongoing support and encouragement to young parents.
Options For Women is maintained through the generosity of donors and community volunteers.
A small prayer and building dedication event for board, staff and close friends of the organization will take place Wednesday, Sept. 14, with the Hannibal Center officially opening for business the following day. Brenda Elliott will be serving as the Hannibal Client Services Director.
