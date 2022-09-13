HANNIBAL — Options for Women will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 for their new Hannibal office.

The public is welcome and invited to attend to get a first-hand look at the new center, learn more about the services Options for Women provides and take part in the official ribbon cutting celebration. Ribbon cutting will be at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

