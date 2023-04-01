A condiment crisis is threatening our country. From sea to briny sea, fast food restaurants are guarding their packet reserves. Ketchup. Salt. BBQ sauce. Sugar. These tiny flavor enhancers are being counted and doled out at fast-food restaurants with Scrooge-y claws.

You may think I’m exaggerating. Do your own research. Go through the drive-thru of your choice. When you get to the pick-up window, ask for salt. Or ketchup. Or even extra breakfast jelly.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.