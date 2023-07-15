I really have a problem with words that are spelled incorrectly. It almost hurts, and I know that’s crazy. But I can't help it. All around me, all day long, I see misspelled words on billboards. Bumper stickers. TV captions.

Words with apostrophes in the wrong place. Words without a necessary apostrophe. The wrong ‘THERE.’ It's enough to make me crave a can of spray paint.

