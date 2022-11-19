Mom used to wake up early on Thanksgiving morning and begin preparing a meal that would feed the army of family still asleep beyond the kitchen.

There would be the usual guests: Grandma and Grandpa. Aunts and uncles. Kids and grandkids. The turkey she put in the oven was just the right size — a feast with leftovers for later.

