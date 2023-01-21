There is nothing uglier on the face of the planet than a pair of men’s briefs. You know it’s true. Every wife on the earth stifles a shudder — and a yawn — as she tosses those “tighty-whities” into the washer.
Husbands are oblivious to this. To them, it is enough to have stepped into underwear, ugly or not. As long as there are two leg holes and enough elastic to keep them on his body, he will wear them.
As a rule, husbands don’t buy their own briefs. They wait for the Undie Fairy to deliver new ones at regular intervals. Sooner or later, the glint of bright, white, Fruit of the Looms will magically appear to replace their REALLY unmentionables.
Most wives eventually experiment with variations on the standard cotton brief theme. It’s a lesson in futility to think other styles will be more flattering, but it’s worth trying just for the yuks.
I bought John some bikini briefs once, (many years ago). He sauntered toward me, smiling. I backed across the room, giggling and pointing. He took that as a compliment.
Sorry, but the sight of a mature man in itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny bikini briefs is just a little like seeing an old poodle with a new haircut. Sure, it’s still a poodle. But who wants to see those scrawny, shaky limbs? The graying, patchy hairline? Bony haunches?
Sure, there are other options. Boxers look OK on the guy on the underwear package, but they remind me of something Popeye would wear to the beach. I also think of handlebar mustaches and barbershop quartets. Not my idea of modern manly wear. And boxer-briefs are a great compromise, but John says they bunch up along his legs. Not good … if he isn’t comfortable, I may as well just throw them out.
Maybe it’s time for a change in men’s intimate fashion. Disposable briefs? Wear ‘em once, throw ‘em away? I can imagine men all over America digging through the trash, looking for yesterday’s pair. “They’re still good … I only wore them to watch TV!”
How about pleasing designs or advertisements on undies? Whimsically placed artwork would give women something to look at besides that loose string of fraying elastic that hangs from the bottom of one leg and makes the wearer itch/scratch when he walks. Pull that string, my friend, and those briefs will disengage like sections of the space shuttle.
Would printed Knock-Knock jokes be wrong? Chicken Soup for the Soul stories? You’d have to wear your glasses to bed, but think of the fun. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry.
It could spice things up if they printed some of those three-ingredient, quick cooking recipes on men’s undies. I know I’d give John more than just a grimaced glance if his briefs offered a new spin on potato salad.
I guess underwear is so named because it is best hidden UNDER other duds. A well-tailored suit on a well-maintained male body is a beautiful sight, but my disillusioned, long-married brain knows the truth.
That suit is probably covering standard issue, baggy-bottomed underwear that begs for bleach or a toss in the trash can.
It is a sad thing when the sight of your favorite man in his favorite skivvies only reminds you to add Clorox 2 to your grocery list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.