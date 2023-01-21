There is nothing uglier on the face of the planet than a pair of men’s briefs. You know it’s true. Every wife on the earth stifles a shudder — and a yawn — as she tosses those “tighty-whities” into the washer.

Husbands are oblivious to this. To them, it is enough to have stepped into underwear, ugly or not. As long as there are two leg holes and enough elastic to keep them on his body, he will wear them.

