My Dad’s picture sits on a bookshelf in the bedroom. He is a young, handsome man in an army photo with the words, ‘Yours, Bill’ written in ink across the bottom, for my mother.
His eyes look familiar as my own, but his face—younger than mine is now—is not the face I remember. He is not my dad yet in the photo. The man I remember is different; our relationship was often turbulent.
But every Father’s Day for the last 37 years since his death I take the photo off the shelf and wipe my fingers along the top of the frame to take off the dust. Each year, I search the past for just one good memory of him. I sit on the edge of the bed with the photo in my hands, close my eyes and search for images captured like album snapshots.
A time when ‘Dad’ and ‘Love’ meant the same thing.
There. In the dark dining room. To my preschool-sized eyes, it seemed like the blackest part of the night. I heard someone clunking around beyond the kitchen; I sneaked out of bed, let my favorite doll, Tommy Bill, drop to the floor, and crawled from the covers.
Daddy sat all alone at the table. In front of him stood a giant glass of something with a spoon stuck inside. I went to him and climbed up onto his lap.
Neither of us said a word as he took a bite of the crackers soaked in buttermilk from the glass.
His shadowy hand moved with quiet precision; dipping into the glass, lifting the spoon to his lips, swallowing softly.
Snuggling in closer to my Daddy’s sweaty, loose t-shirt, I smelled the smell of him. It was a comforting, strong, secure aroma that I always associated with his coming home from work each day.
It seemed exciting to be watching him eat in the middle of the night. I couldn’t imagine why he was doing it, but I wrapped the time around my tiny body like a warm blanket.
I pretended that we were up just so we could spend this secret time together. It was quiet enough to hear his heart beating next to my own.
He smiled down at me and held the spoon to my mouth. I stretched toward the spoon swallowed the squishy crackers. It didn’t taste good, but it tasted wonderful because I was sharing it with my Dad.
Dad’s arms circled my shoulders with a gentle squeeze and I felt the warmth of his forearms against my neck.
60 years later, I wrap my arms around the picture I hold against my chest. I had found my Dad: bright and loving and simple and mine.
This Father’s Day, I celebrate the love of a man who held a big spoon of milk and crackers in his gentle hand and offered it to the girl he called his ‘Little Brown-Eyed Baby Doll’. Nothing tasted sweeter than the memory of this Daddy.
I replace the photo on the shelf and leave the room, closing the door behind me. Dust sunbeams sprinkle back down onto the frame; next June, I’ll take it down again and remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.