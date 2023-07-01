Thanks to plastic surgery, we can all look young forever. If you have enough money, you can redesign your face to become someone whose identity is held together with sutures and scars.

I see older women on TV who look as if their faces are tightly stretched balloons, and I imagine the frightened older woman beneath, afraid her real reflection is no longer beautiful.

