When God created Mankind, he knew we’d need the basics. Food. Water. Shelter. He provided a lush garden to meet those needs. Then Adam took a nap, Eve was added to Eden, and Paradise was complete.

We live outside Eden’s gate now and life isn’t always idyllic. But napping, that solitary state of sweet inertia, has remained as a tiny taste of lost Paradise.

