Marlene Krewson, 85 of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Luther Manor in Hannibal, Missouri.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Marlene was born December 27, 1936, in Bowling Green, Missouri to Marlon Orf and Iris Stuart Orf. Marlene was married to Jim Krewson in Hannibal, Missouri. He preceded her in death in 1996.
Survivors include her daughter, Torrie Spadafora (Frank) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and her beloved grandson, Evan Spadafora of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In addition, Bob Kroeger was her love and forever dance partner for nearly 25 years.
Professionally, Marlene reigned as the Marion County Circuit Court Clerk for 38 years.
Marlene was a talented artist, dancer, seamstress, and friend. She had the ability to create images and see life through her own lens.
She was a gifted Mother and Best Friend.
Memorial contributions may be made to James E. Cary Cancer Center, Hannibal Arts Council, or to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
