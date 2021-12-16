Lori Lee Caldwell, 52, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 4:35 PM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri.
Graveside Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri and are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Lori was born July 25, 1969, in Hannibal, Missouri to Leonard Lee "Butch" Lain and Linda Shaver Lain.
Lori was married to Wesley Dewayne Caldwell. He survives.
Other survivors include children, Dustin Lain and Baylee L. Caldwell; and special aunt, Rhonda Zumwalt (Wayne Zumwalt).
Lori was preceded in death by her parents.
Lori worked professionally as a customer service representative for Swiss Colony in Hannibal, Missouri. She attended the Gospel Lighthouse Church and cherished time with her family, above all. Lori will be dearly missed by her many loved ones.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Donor's Choice.
