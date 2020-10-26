To The Courier-Post:
The 2018 voter-approved Clean Missouri Amendment One set up a special non-partisan commission to draw up voting districts. It prevents the powerful lobbyists and politicians from drawing districts to protect incumbent legislators and prevents gerrymandering districts to control who is included.
The Republican Party’s Amendment 3 removes the non-partisan redistricting process and allows political parties and lobbyists to draw the maps. This goes against the wishes of the people as expressed in the Clean Missouri Amendment One passed in 2018.
VOTE no on Amendment 3!
Mary Jane White
New London, Mo.