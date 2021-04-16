The Left aghast at lowering taxes
To The Courier-Post:
As the Wall Street Journal notes, “Democrats in Congress aren’t satisfied with spending $1.9 trillion to help blue states and union friends.”
At the last moment, and without full disclosure and transparency, they have also decided to preclude Red states from cutting state taxes.
Without debate, Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Schumer now seek to transform America into a fiefdom run by autocratic bureaucrats. These elite bureaucrats, who despise working class Americans, wish to prevent conservative states from being havens of common sense. The Left is aghast at policies that would include lowering taxes when it makes sense to the state’s citizenry or allowing schools to reopen.
More specifically, as the WSJ article points out, a new provision added at the last minute “limits how states and localities can use their $360 billion windfall. States can use the loot to provide government services, cover revenue losses during the pandemic and “respond to the public health emergency” or “its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.”
Remember the squawk about “quid pro quo” the Democrats raised about a phone call by President Trump? This bill is EXACTLY what they accused Trump of doing: forcing state governments to comply in order to receive the “COVID relief” money. The federal government has always been good at holding money over the heads of state, county and city governments, even corporations and businesses to enforce regulations or laws. The Biden Administration is just as guilty.
Myron Blaine
Hannibal