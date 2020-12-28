Nation needs leadership to promote ‘our better angels’
To The Courier-Post:
Our country is polarized with mutual distrust — an American tragedy. There are two separate realities, two sets of values reminiscent of the dangerous conditions met by Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln, echoing the Gospels of Matthew and Mark, passionately believed, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Lincoln’s contemporaries recognized his greatness. General Sherman said, “Of all the men I ever met, he seemed to possess more elements of greatness, combined with goodness, than any other.” Frederick Douglass stated, “Other men, perhaps, have been honored as much, but no American has been loved as much.”
Lincoln hoped that good sense and the “better angels of our nature” would prevail. Wishing to avoid war, Lincoln’s first inaugural address ended with this plea: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies.”
As we sing “Auld Lang Syne” on New Year’s Eve, hopeful that the good old days can be revived with charity and goodwill (two “better angels of our nature”), we need leadership on both sides showing “malice toward none, charity for all,” and citizens following their example. We must preserve “government of the people, by the people, and for the people.”
John C. Schafer
Hannibal