HRH vaccine staff wonderfully efficient
To The Courier-Post:
I write to commend the wonderfully efficient job Hannibal Regional Hospital is doing administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The courteous staff immediately answered my first phone call to make an appointment. Even before my call was finished, I had already received an email confirming the date and time for my first shot.
When I arrived for my inoculation, there was no waiting in line. I wondered if such a level of efficiency could continue, especially since the national news had reported six-hour waiting lines in California. Upon arrival for my second shot, however, the process was equally efficient, professional and courteous.
I am grateful to Hannibal Regional Hospital health care providers and staff for their dedication during this historic pandemic. Toff Ahrens and the Hospital's leadership team have done a tremendous job during a horrific pandemic.
Robert Rapp
Hannibal