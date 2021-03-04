Marxist policies kill individualism
In the Media Research Center's College Unbound, Gardner Goldsmith points out that the Marxist promotion of class envy is alive and well in America today. By creating mass feelings of contempt for capitalism and those who profit from it, a toxic revolutionary culture is formed that is based on envy, and expressed in violence against the perceived evil of capitalism. Even though the benefits of capitalism far outweigh any other economic structure, envy replaces the desire for self-improvement and is expressed in calls for "redistribution of wealth" and the destruction of free trade.
Marxism wrongly believes that by punishing productivity and prosperity and confiscating money-producing and job-producing property from private citizens and putting it in the hands of government control, they can increase prosperity. They believe by completely removing the individual will of people they can improve the situation of the masses.
Nothing could be farther from the truth. It negates the individual while claiming to protect the individual. The individual will of each person can never be removed. Restricted, condemned, and discouraged, but never removed. It puts the individual at the mercy of the mob, who is shouting about the under-privileged minority and "underclass" who are told their position is the result of the benefits of capitalism and capitalism therefore is evil. There is no promotion of self-improvement, education, or training.
Today, what may have been valid complaints of things like police brutality, inequality, or racism have been transmuted into class warfare which leads to rioting, lawlessness, and ideas like defund the police, redistribute the wealth, socialized medicine (Medicare for All), and an expanded welfare state.
The saying is "Any government that can give you everything you need can take away everything you have."
That includes your freedom.
