To The Courier-Post:
The Twin Towers represented the financial and structural strength of our great country. Built in 1972, inhumanely destroyed on September 11, 2001. The World Trade Centers not only symbolized strength, but even more so our nation's ability to unite in the face of tragedy.
No one shall ever accomplish destroying our freedoms. The events of 9/11 proved tragic and cowardly.
Our thoughts will forever remain with the innocent victims and heroes who lost their lives on that tragic day.
And although the United States of America will never be the same, we will forever be a stronger nation.
United we stand.
Victoria Ornelas
Hannibal