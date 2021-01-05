To The Courier-Post:
We had hoped that in 2021 there would be a clear delineation between the pre- and post-pandemic eras. Until that comes to pass, some of the vocabulary that became ubiquitous in 2020 continues, such as “essential worker.”
A new category of “essential worker” emerged for us during the aftermath of the New Year’s ice storm. The Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) provided many customers with the restoration of essential electric services. Mutual-aid partners from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance and Townsend Tree Service assisted with these essential service recovery efforts.
Therefore, we would like to thank HBPW and other mutual-aid partner crews who restored our “essential” electric services three times over the extended holiday weekend in challenging conditions, thus ensuring our well-being and comfort.
Thank You!
John and Jane Schafer
Hannibal