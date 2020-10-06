We were advised, “Don’t mix religion and politics.” However, the “wall of separation” between church and state is breeched today by slogans designed to win voters’ hearts and minds. It has been said that what comes into our minds when we think about God is the most important thing about us.
Sadly, during the presidential campaign, God’s name has been misused. Examples include a cap linking God’s name with a political candidate with the words, “Let’s Make America Godly Again.” A roadside billboard asserting that a political party is “Pro God.” A yard sign declaring, “Either stand with GOD or with the DEMOCRATS!”
Campaign mantras suggesting that one party is “God-less” are designed to foster only fear and division. This hazardous fabricated dichotomy suggests that voters’ have only two choices — for or against God.
Exodus 20:7 (NIV) states: “You shall not misuse the name of the Lord your God.” In essence, this means to falsify who God is or what God stands for. God is nonpartisan—neither a Republican nor a Democrat.
Lay theologians ought not to suggest that God is immersed in or gratified by today’s negative partisanship politics. To do so diminishes the presidential campaign, our democratic process, and God.