Now that the Democrat-ruled Congress has shown us an ordinary citizen can indeed be impeached, perhaps it should be tested further. A few names that come to mind are Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Rod Rosenstein, Barack Obama, James Clapper, John Brennan, and a couple of dozen other individuals who are no less guilty of what Donald Trump was accused of doing.
There is no reason the next four years in Congress should not be completely submersed in endless accusations, committee meetings, witness testimonies, and special investigations. After all, that's what Congress does now — meaning pretty much nothing that's worthwhile to improve our country.
It's a poor reflection on the governing body of the United States that one man in four years, fighting against the hate-driven, antagonistic left, made more improvements to the economy, jobs, trade, and well-being of our country than in the previous 12 years.
Clearly, we are far from a representative government. And just as clearly, it is time to end the age of "career politicians" who spend a lifetime in government and become part of the established status quo of elected officials. That status quo says don't rock the boat, don't make any definitive stands against anything, but give the constituents just enough promises and money to keep them pacified and voting for you.
If the office of the president is limited to two terms, then so should the terms of representatives and senators be limited. We don't need Congress members with 30-year tenure. We need to take away or reduce the pensions, the lobby gifts, and the privileges given to members of Congress, which will help remind them that they work for the people. They are not there for their own benefit.
A government of the people, by the people, and for the people is not accomplished with life-time terms in Congress. We've tried that, and it's time to change.
Myron Blaine
Hannibal